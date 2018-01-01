Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Sheriff's officer accuses Punxsutawney Phil of deception

After seeing the forecast, we feel this applies in our area as well.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 8:25 AM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 8:28 AM

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Punxsutawney Phil is a wanted ... groundhog.

Scroll for more content...

A Pennsylvania sheriff's officer has put up a wanted poster for Phil.

The handlers of the groundhog last month said the furry rodent called for six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says that expired last week, yet a spring storm brought more snow to the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cpl. Scott Martin tells WBRE-TV he created the poster and placed it on the "wanted wall" because he is sick of snow in the spring.

The poster claims Phil is wanted for deception. Phil is described as having "brown and grey hair, brown eyes, sharp teeth."

Records dating to 1887 show Phil has predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times.

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Snow returns tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events