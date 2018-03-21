Sheriff's Office investigates suspicious phone calls in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating suspicious phone calls. That's after they posted on their Facebook page that businesses and even a school reported receiving them.

Captain Ryer Anderson with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said five places received theses phone calls. He said there were common themes with the calls as the callers appeared to have a Spanish accent and each location was targeted specifically with details mentioned by the caller that would be significant.

Wendy Kenworthy works at the Dodge Center Public Library. When she answered the phone mid-Monday, it wasn't a call she expected.

"It sounded like she was kind of crying," Kenworthy said, "and said, 'can you come get me?'"

After getting her first name, Kenworthy said she asked for the caller's last name.

"She wouldn't answer that question, and I asked again 'what's your last name?,'" Kenworthy said, "and I kinda thought something was up with this. It wasn't a legitimate call, so I disconnected the call."

However, the phone conversation wasn't quite over.

"She called back and told me her last name and I told her that I would be happy to call the Sheriff's Office for her and send a deputy to come get her," Kenworthy said, "and she said 'no, no I just need you to come pick me up.' I said 'I can't do that' and she hung up, and I never got another call."

Dodge Center Public Library wasn't the only place to receive calls. Lowell's Auto Sales, Dodge Center Chiropractic, Triton High School, and Country Cafe in Kasson also reported their experience to the Dodge County Sheriff's.

On their Facebook post, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said they're not sure what the motive behind these calls is as there was never discussion of money.

"It made me just a little nervous because it was a name of one of our patrons when she gave me the first and the last name so there was some concern," Kenworthy said. "I did call that patron and said, 'you know, I just got kind of a funny call, is everything OK? Are you alright? Did you call here?' and she said, "no, it wasn't me I'm fine.'"

Still, it made Kenworthy uncomfortable enough to report it.

Those at the library said they don't know the call-back number because they don't have caller ID. Other recipients said they believe the number came from Mexico due to how many digits.

The Sheriff's Office said the conversations were kept short by the caller, and that the call-back numbers were either blocked or spoofed.