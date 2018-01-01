Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Sheriff's Office: Avenue of Saints down to 1 lane, travel not advised

Courtesy Floyd County Sheriff's Office. A semi is stuck near Charles City.

One of the area’s most-used roadways is down to one lane.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2018 10:37 AM
Updated: Mar. 24, 2018 10:37 AM

One of the area’s most-used roadways is down to one lane.
The Avenue of the Saints has had several vehicles stuck in the middle of the roadway and only one lane of traffic is usable, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said travel is not advised.
More than 10 inches of snow has fallen in parts of the area.

Scroll for more content...

RELATED: Tow bans, power outages and travel limitations in much of area. 

VIDEO: Latest Forecast

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS Android

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Heavy snow returns across our area for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events