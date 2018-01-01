Sheriff's Office: Avenue of Saints down to 1 lane, travel not advised

One of the area’s most-used roadways is down to one lane.

The Avenue of the Saints has had several vehicles stuck in the middle of the roadway and only one lane of traffic is usable, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said travel is not advised.

More than 10 inches of snow has fallen in parts of the area.



