Sheriff issues advice after another construction site theft in Olmsted County

BYRON, Minn. - It was another weekend with another construction site theft.
Authorities say near 7th St. and Tompkins Dr., two trailers at a construction site were broken into.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is urging construction companies to take their trailers home at night and don’t leave them at a job site even if they are locked.
