Iowa sheriff asks deputy to ticket him for traffic violation

Stubbs says he wants to ensure "everyone's equal as far as the Sheriff's Department is concerned, and that includes me."

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 8:46 AM

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa sheriff who asked one of his deputies to ticket him has pleaded guilty to a traffic violation.

The Messenger reports that Webster County Sheriff Jim Stubbs entered the plea in court Thursday to illegally driving an all-terrain vehicle on a highway.

Stubbs says he was heading for some family property a couple weeks ago when he turned onto U.S. Highway 169 for a brief stretch. He soon remembered that he could legally drive the ATV on county roads but not along highways.

He came upon the deputy who'd pulled off the highway and requested a ticket.

Magistrate William Thatcher commended Stubbs' honesty and fined him $132.50.

