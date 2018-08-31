Sheriff: Search underway for missing person at Rockwell 5-Star Co-op

ROCKWELL, Iowa - Authorities are on scene this morning looking for a missing person near the Rockwell 5-Star Co-op, authorities have confirmed.
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals confirmed to KIMT that his office is assisting the Rockwell Fire Department in a search for the missing person.
A grain bin is currently being emptied at the Co-op.
More details on the search have not been released.
We have a reporter on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
