Sheriff: Search underway for missing person at Rockwell 5-Star Co-op

ROCKWELL, Iowa - Authorities are on scene this morning looking for a missing person near the Rockwell 5-Star Co-op, authorities have confirmed.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals confirmed to KIMT that his office is assisting the Rockwell Fire Department in a search for the missing person.

A grain bin is currently being emptied at the Co-op.

More details on the search have not been released.

