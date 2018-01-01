Sheriff: No threat to Osage schools after domestic call

OSAGE, Iowa – The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat to Osage schools Tuesday morning despite people calling into the school and the sheriff’s office.

According to the Mitchell County Sheriff, the school was made aware of a domestic call that involved a juvenile that had nothing to do with the school. No weapon was found during the investigation.

That’s when authorities said people started to call the sheriff’s office and the school due to what they heard on the police scanner.

That prompted the following post from the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning.

“Please be aware that the call this morning that has people concerned has been investigated. The concern was caused by human error. There is no threat to the Osage Schools,” the post said.

Scroll for more content...