Sheriff: Motorcyclist eludes deputy after reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are trying to figure out who was riding a motorcycle that was clocked more than 120 miles per hour.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was running radar in the 6500 block of Salem Rd. SW on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. when he heard a motorcycle approaching. The motorcycle was initially clocked at 107 miles per hour.

The operator was wearing dark clothes with a black backpack and a helmet with a dark visor.

The deputy followed the motorcycle before it reached speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.