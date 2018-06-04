Sheriff: Man in court for hearing arrested for having meth in possession

Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A man in court for a hearing is facing more charges after he was found to have 1.2 grams of methamphetamine on him.Andre Moldenhauer, 23, was ordered by a judge to be held in custody until he could post bail because of a positive drug test.He was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center where he was found to be in possession of meth.He is being held on $10,000 unconditional bond and is facing an additional fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance charge.