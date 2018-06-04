Clear
Sheriff: Man in court for hearing arrested for having meth in possession

A man in court for a hearing is facing more charges after he was found to have 1.2 grams of methamphetamine on him.

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 11:32 AM
Andre Moldenhauer, 23, was ordered by a judge to be held in custody until he could post bail because of a positive drug test.
He was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center where he was found to be in possession of meth.
He is being held on $10,000 unconditional bond and is facing an additional fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance charge.

