Scroll for more content...
Samuel Melver, 31, of Cresco, is facing charges for fifth-degree criminal mischief related to the incident.
The mattress, pillow and uniform were all destroyed, according to court documents.
Melver was arrested June 1 for domestic abuse assault in Howard County for allegedly dragging a woman into the front lawn and attempting to smash her head into a semi-truck.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Jailed NE Iowa man tries to flush uniform, urinates all over cell
- NE Iowa man facing felony charge for destroying toilet in jail cell
- Drug arrest in NE Iowa
- NE Iowa trail approved over opposition
- Man pleads not guilty in NE Iowa livestock neglect
- Austin man pleads guilty in NE Iowa burglary
- Sheriff: 1 charged for harboring father whose 2-year-old daughter found in NE Iowa
- Charges: Rejected man urinated in co-worker's water bottle
- Cell phone reminder from Worth County Sheriff
- NE Iowans crash in SE Minnesota