Sheriff: Jailed NE Iowa man tries to flush uniform, urinates all over cell

Samuel Melver

Melver was arrested June 1 for domestic abuse assault in Howard County for allegedly dragging a woman into the front lawn and attempting to smash her head into a semi-truck.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 8:34 AM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 8:35 AM
WINNESHEIK COUNTY, Iowa – An incarcerated man attempted to flush his jail-issued uniform down the toilet and also urinated all over his cell block, destroying his mattress and pillow, authorities said.
Samuel Melver, 31, of Cresco, is facing charges for fifth-degree criminal mischief related to the incident.
The mattress, pillow and uniform were all destroyed, according to court documents.
