Sheffield returning to normalcy after recent storms

SHEFFIELD, Iowa - After being ravaged by damaging winds that broke tree branches and knocked out power on Sunday night, Sheffield residents are starting to return to a sense of normalcy.

The majority of tree damage residents woke up to on Monday has been cleaned up and hauled away, and power has been restored through a temporary substation supplied by Mid American Energy as they continue to fix critical infrastructure. In addition, classes resumed at West Fork, and Sukup Manufacturing resumed normal operations.

Sheffield Mayor Scott Sanders is a life-long resident of the town, and says that the power of a small town can go a long way.

"When things go wrong, people step up and they just get it done."

Sanders has only been mayor since January of this year, and says that for his first emergency response, the process went well.

"It's like, you just gotta be creative, use the resources that you have, and get it done. You're really only worried about that end result."

Mayor Sanders would like to give a big thank you to all of the volunteers who helped during the cleanup process, as well as those from Mid American Energy who are working to restore full power.