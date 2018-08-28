Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sheffield returning to normalcy after recent storms

Tree damage largely cleaned up, power has been restored via a temporary substation, and school is back in session

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 8:07 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

SHEFFIELD, Iowa - After being ravaged by damaging winds that broke tree branches and knocked out power on Sunday night, Sheffield residents are starting to return to a sense of normalcy.

The majority of tree damage residents woke up to on Monday has been cleaned up and hauled away, and power has been restored through a temporary substation supplied by Mid American Energy as they continue to fix critical infrastructure. In addition, classes resumed at West Fork, and Sukup Manufacturing resumed normal operations.

Sheffield Mayor Scott Sanders is a life-long resident of the town, and says that the power of a small town can go a long way.

"When things go wrong, people step up and they just get it done."

Sanders has only been mayor since January of this year, and says that for his first emergency response, the process went well.

"It's like, you just gotta be creative, use the resources that you have, and get it done. You're really only worried about that end result."

Mayor Sanders would like to give a big thank you to all of the volunteers who helped during the cleanup process, as well as those from Mid American Energy who are working to restore full power.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
We're continuing to track more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday

Image

New space in the works at Austin High School

Image

Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage

Image

Actors used as part of medical training

Image

Using actors to improve patient quality

Image

SHIPT Service available in our area

Image

Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked

Image

Dramatic video shows man save wrong-way driver

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Starkey hearing makes world's first 'smart' hearing aid

Community Events