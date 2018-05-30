Sex abuser loses lawsuit filed by victim and her mother

ELDORA, Iowa – A man convicted of sexually abusing a child has now lost in civil court.

A judge has sided with Dean Hilpipre’s victim and her mother and granted a default judgment in their lawsuit. Hilpipre pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child for abusing the girl and was sentenced to five years of probation.

After pleading guilty, Hilpipre claimed a $100,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery and was sued for those winnings. The plaintiffs filed a motion in Hardin County District Court that Hilpipre had not responded to their lawsuit within the specified time limit and asked the judge to rule in their favor.

The judge has now granted a default judgment against Hilpipre and a hearing will be scheduled to determine what sort of damages he will have to pay.