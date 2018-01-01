Sex abuse case dropped in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A charge of 3rd degree sex abuse has been dropped against a Lake Mills man.

41-year-old Justin Everett Larsen was accused in July 2017 of sexually assaulting a woman at a Lake Mills home. The woman told authorities Larsen raped her twice.

Larsen pleaded not guilty and now the charge against him has been dismissed. The Winnebago County Attorney’s Office says it was extremely difficult to contact the woman who accused Larsen as the case proceeded, with no response to multiple letters and phone calls, and now they cannot locate her at all.

Therefore, the case against Larsen has been dismissed and the state will pay all court costs.