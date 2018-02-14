wx_icon Mason City 13°

Sex Trafficking Rumors

Rochester Police Department tells KIMT that many times these sex trafficking stories we see on social media end up being debunked.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2018 11:13 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2018 11:13 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.-  Posts of men and women claiming to be targeted for sex trafficking go viral on social media. 

Captain Sherwin from RPD stated, "...These types of social.media posts have been circulating for a few years. Snopes.com has a lot of info on similar type posts regarding sex trafficking and they seem to always be debunked..."

So, KIMT headed to Snopes.com to find that many of the human trafficking stories on the website that originated on social media were, in fact debunked. 

That is not to say thought that sex trafficking is not a very real and serious thing to be on the lookout for. One father we spoke with says that he is raising his daughter being completely honest with her. He says the most important thing is to not shelter her and teach her how to respond to certain situations. 

