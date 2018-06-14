Clear
Sewer collapse in Mason City

Road closed while repair work goes on.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A collapsed sewer is shutting down the intersection of 3rd Street SE and South Rhode Island Avenue.

Mason City Utility Division says the road will remain closed until repairs to the sewer and water main can be completed. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area while work is going on.

Anyone with questions may contact Utility Supervisor Joe Bohl at the Operations and Maintenance Utility Division at 421-3677.

