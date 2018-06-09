Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Flash Flood Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Severe weather batters north Iowa for 2nd time in as many days

Viewer photo - Near Pilot Knob State Park

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Cerro Gordo and Worth counties.

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 6:00 PM
Updated: Jun. 9, 2018 6:22 PM
Another round of severe weather battered north Iowa Saturday for the second time in as many days.
Tornado warnings, flash flooding and strong winds brought another round of severe weather to the area Saturday a day after around six inches of rain fell in some locations.
Storm coverage: Photos from Saturday's severe weather.
Storm coverage: Click here for the latest severe weather alerts. 
Tornado warnings were in effect in many north Iowa counties, including Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Mitchell and Floyd.
Mason City, which received around six inches of rain Friday, had police asking residents to remain in their homes as many streets were flooded.
As of 6 p.m. more than 600 Alliant Energy customers were without power in north Iowa.
The risk for more severe weather persists as showers and thunderstorms linger for the evening.
