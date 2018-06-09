Severe weather batters north Iowa for 2nd time in as many days

Another round of severe weather battered north Iowa Saturday for the second time in as many days.Tornado warnings, flash flooding and strong winds brought another round of severe weather to the area Saturday a day after around six inches of rain fell in some locations.Tornado warnings were in effect in many north Iowa counties, including Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Mitchell and Floyd.Mason City, which received around six inches of rain Friday, had police asking residents to remain in their homes as many streets were flooded.A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Cerro Gordo and Worth counties.As of 6 p.m. more than 600 Alliant Energy customers were without power in north Iowa.