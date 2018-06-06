Severe weather a possibility today

The chance for severe weather returns Wednesday, and wind and hail are the biggest threats.
The viewing area is under a slight threat for severe weather and some isolated hail could fall.
More storm chances will be with us for the afternoon and evening with the possibility for severe weather. Some areas receiving large amounts of rain. The storms will wind down Wednesday night tonight, but more storms could hit the area Thursday evening.
