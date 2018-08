Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 9 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Black Hawk; Bremer; Buchanan; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Delaware; Dubuque; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Howard; Marshall; Mitchell; Story; Tama; Winneshiek; Worth; Wright

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 356 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE BLACK HAWK BREMER BUCHANAN BUTLER CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAYTON DELAWARE DUBUQUE FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GRUNDY HAMILTON HARDIN HOWARD MARSHALL MITCHELL STORY TAMA WINNESHIEK WORTH WRIGHT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 356 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FILLMORE HOUSTON MOWER

