Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 120 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNESHIEK
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Goodhue; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 120 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DODGE FILLMORE GOODHUE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA
Weather links
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- Severe weather rolls through viewing area (with live updates from StormTeam 3)
- Chance for severe weather rolls into area today
- Live updates from KIMT StormTeam 3
- The latest weather advisories issued for the viewing area
- Winter weather advisory and watches issued in viewing area
- The latest weather announcements for the viewing area
- Warnings and watches issued for viewing area
- April snowstorm expected to batter viewing area
- Winter Storm Warning issued throughout viewing area
- Red Flag Warning issued in viewing area