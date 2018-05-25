Severe weather rolls through viewing area (with live updates from StormTeam 3)

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 120 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNESHIEK

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Goodhue; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 120 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DODGE FILLMORE GOODHUE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA

Tweets by KIMTWeather

Weather links

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android