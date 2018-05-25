Clear
Severe weather rolls through viewing area (with live updates from StormTeam 3)

It could be an active day for severe weather.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 2:40 PM
Updated: May. 25, 2018 3:02 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 120 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNESHIEK

Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Goodhue; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 120 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DODGE FILLMORE GOODHUE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
