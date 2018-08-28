Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Severe thunderstorm battering north Iowa Full Story

Severe thunderstorm battering north Iowa

Viewer photos.

This storm has a history of producing golf ball size hail.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 7:49 AM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 9:35 AM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Areas Affected: Chickasaw

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR EASTERN CHICKASAW COUNTY... At 931 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lawler, or 9 miles east of New Hampton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 928 AM CDT, golf ball size hail was reported just west of New Hampton. This storm also has a history of blowing down trees. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Chickasaw County, including the following locations... County Roads B 54 And V 56, County Roads V 56 And B 33, Boyd, Saude and Williamstown. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Showers and storms return today.
