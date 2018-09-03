Septic system emergency declared in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Dayton is declaring a septic system emergency for parts of the state.

He issued an executive order Friday lifting seasonal load restrictions on roads in the Twin Cities metro area and the southern and southeastern portions of the state. Governor Dayton says extreme winter weather conditions and a lack of snow cover have combined to freeze septic systems over much of Minnesota. He says removing the load restrictions on vehicles used to pump or transport sewage will speed up the emptying of those septic systems and prevent leakage and rupture.

The executive order states the load restrictions will be lifted on roads in other parts of the state in the near future.