Separate trials for Mason City duo

Man and woman facing meth and pot charges.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 10:33 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 10:33 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Separate trials are set for a man and woman facing multiple drug charges.

Travis Edward Abben and Maggie Jean Abben, both 29 years old and from Mason City, are pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamps.

They were arrested after authorities say a search of their home on January 10 found 147 grams of marijuana and 10 amphetamine pills.

Travis Abben is scheduled to stand trial on May 15 while Maggie Abben's trial should begin on April 10.

