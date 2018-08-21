Separate pleas from duo accused of stealing trucks and burning one of them

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Rockford man charged with 12 crimes in Floyd County is pleading guilty to five of them.

Colten Lee Lindley, 23, was arrested in July and accused of working with Jason Duane Burnett, 20 of Rudd, to steal two Dodge Ram Trucks and an International Harvester tractor. Lindley was then accused of passing bad checks at two businesses, stealing a red Honda ATV, and illegal possession of a prescription drug.



Lindley was charged with 12 crimes, including arson, burglary, and possession of stolen property.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, 1st degree theft, forgery, 3rd degree burglary, and 2nd degree theft. No sentencing date has been set.

Burnett has pleaded not guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of 1st degree theft, 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree theft, 3rd degree theft, and 4th degree theft. His trial is scheduled to start on October 30.