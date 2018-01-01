Sentencing in high-profile sexual abuse case set for Monday morning

Scroll for more content...
Tawny Symonds, 31, from Wells, Minnesota, will be sentenced at the Law Enforcement Center on one count of child endangerment after being accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of three.
She had two counts of a Class B felony for sexual abuse and a Class C felony for assault dismissed.
Symonds worked as an in-home daycare provider in Mason City.
Symonds’ motion to close the sentencing hearing was denied.