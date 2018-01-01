Sentence issued in connection to Osage drug overdose

OSAGE, Iowa – A woman arrested in connection to a heroin overdose gets probation.

26-year-old Bianca Joanne Watson of Osage was charged with delivery of a controlled substance after police dealt with an overdose in the restroom at Kwik Star in Osage on May 15, 2017. Police said heroin found at the scene was wrapped in a paystub receipt with Watson’s name and workplace on it.

Police said the woman who OD’d in the ladies bathroom recovered.

Watson pleaded guilty to failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a class “D” felony. She’s been given three years of supervised probation.