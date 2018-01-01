wx_icon Mason City 20°

Sentence in theft of antique paintball guns

Robert Barnhart

Rochester man gets probation.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 10:03 AM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 10:03 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man gets probation for stealing some antique paintball guns.

37-year-old Robert John Barnhart of Rochester pleaded guilty to one count of theft. Authorities say he stole 26 antique paintball guns worth about $500 each from an Oronoco residence on October 22, 2017. He was caught after a search involving the Rochester police drone and a State Patrol helicopter.

Barnhart has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community work service.

