Sentence in theft of antique paintball guns

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man gets probation for stealing some antique paintball guns.

37-year-old Robert John Barnhart of Rochester pleaded guilty to one count of theft. Authorities say he stole 26 antique paintball guns worth about $500 each from an Oronoco residence on October 22, 2017. He was caught after a search involving the Rochester police drone and a State Patrol helicopter.

Barnhart has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community work service.