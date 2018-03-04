Senator Tina Smith's Staff Visits Austin

AUSTIN, Minn.— On Saturday, U.S. Senator Tina Smith's staff met with residents at the Austin Public Library.

Residents were able to have one-on-one walk-in meetings with a staff member. Staff helped residents work with federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, U.S. Citizenshp and Immigration Services, Medicaid and Medicare Services, Social Security Administration, and the Passport Agency.

Constituent Services Director Miranda Morgan Lilla says that these meetings can often help Minnesota residents get quicker and more detailed responses from federal agencies than if they were to contact them on their own.

The visit is a part of the senator's statewide Constituent Services Tour. Since Tina Smith took office in January, her staff have made five stops in Minnesota so far. They will continue to hold meeting sessions across Minnesota for the rest of the year.