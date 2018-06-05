Sen. Tina Smith delivered first address from U.S. Senate floor

KIMT NEWS 3 - U.S. Sen. Tina Smith delivered her first address from the Senate floor Tuesday.

Smith is the 51st woman to take the oath of office as a United States Senator.

Rachel Bohman is an attorney in Rochester who owns her own private practice. The mother of two daughters said she’s inspired by Smith’s speech.

"For me personally, it means that I'm seeing a woman take leadership roles in her community," Bohman said. "She's taking leadership in some of the issues and that inspires me to stand up as well."

One thing Bohman found memorable was when Smith spoke about her mother and grandmother in historic times for women’s rights, and how it inspired her to stand up.

It’s something Bohman thinks could be encouraging to future generations.

"Well I certainly hope my daughters know that the world is open to them to run for office someday," Bohman said, "and that they can see her as an inspiration if they so choose."

Smith has the DFL Party’s nomination going into the August primary.