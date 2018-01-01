wx_icon Mason City 26°

wx_icon Albert Lea 25°

wx_icon Austin 23°

wx_icon Charles City 28°

wx_icon Rochester 23°

Clear
Austin police investigating stabbing death of woman, 60 Full Story
Winter Storm Watch Wx Alerts

Semi/SUV crash in eastern Olmsted County injures one

State Patrol says it happened on I-90.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2018 11:57 AM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2018 11:57 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi collided with an SUV Friday morning in Olmsted County.

Scroll for more content...

It happened on Interstate 90 near the exit to Dover. The Minnesota State Patrol says 33-year-old Ashley Marie Hernandez of St. Charles was westbound in a 2002 Chevy Tahoe, lost control, crossed the median, and was hit by the eastbound semi driven by 40-year-old Nathan Andrew Crawford of Winthrop.

The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash, which happened around 7:25 am.

Hernandez suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. Crawford was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events