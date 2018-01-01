Semi/SUV crash in eastern Olmsted County injures one

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi collided with an SUV Friday morning in Olmsted County.

It happened on Interstate 90 near the exit to Dover. The Minnesota State Patrol says 33-year-old Ashley Marie Hernandez of St. Charles was westbound in a 2002 Chevy Tahoe, lost control, crossed the median, and was hit by the eastbound semi driven by 40-year-old Nathan Andrew Crawford of Winthrop.

The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash, which happened around 7:25 am.

Hernandez suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. Crawford was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.