CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Authorities responded Wednesday evening to a semi running off the road in Floyd County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened on the Avenue of the Saints, near the 227 miler marker south of Charles City. The driver apparently overcorrected after going onto the shoulder, lost control and wound up 100 feet out into the treeline.

The Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured but the accident caused an estimated $15,000 in damage.