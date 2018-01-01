Semi driver who hit school has more than a dozen previous traffic citations

Scroll for more content...

LYLE, Minnesota – The man who was driving a semi that crashed into a school Tuesday in Lyle, Minnesota, injuring four, has a track record for speeding.According to Minnesota Courts Online, Jeffrey Kohls had 16 different traffic citations in seven Minnesota counties spanning 2001-2013.Of the 16 citations, eight were speeding tickets.Authorities say Kohls, from Plato, Minnesota, was driving a semi that rear-ended a passenger vehicle before hitting the school Tuesday morning. Authorities said Kohls had a hard time slowing down when the passenger vehicle was turning.MnDot said that Highway 218 South could have been slick the morning of the accident. The school is located about 100 yards from Highway 218, a busy road that connects north Iowa to Austin, Minnesota.The Minnesota State Patrol says it could take 30 days to complete the investigation.