UPDATE: Driver injured after semi crashes into overpass

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – One person is hurt after crashing their semi into an overpass in Worth County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a northbound semi went into the median on I-35 near mile marker 203 and hit the Highway 9 overpass. Mercy Air Med airlifted the driver to Mercy Medical Center North Iowa with unknown injuries. The semi cab looks to be heavily damaged.

About one mile of northbound I-35 was closed down temporarily, one southbound lane was also closed. Traffic was diverted onto Highway 9.

The Iowa DOT did a preliminary investigation into the damage done on the overpass. Iowa State Patrol tells KIMT they found the damage to be superficial and deemed it safe for travel. Their investigation will continue.

KIMT will have more details on this story as it develops.