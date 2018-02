DOVER, Minn. – Emergency personnel dealt with a semi fire on Monday afternoon.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the Dover Fire Department, and the Eyota Fire Department were called to the 900 block of 19th Avenue SE in Dover on a report of flames consuming a semi. Crews arrived on scene and the fire was put out after about 20 minutes.

No one was injured the the semi is being called a total loss. Officials suspect the cause of the fire was a wiring issue in the semi.