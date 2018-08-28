Semi blown over on I-35 near Rockwell exit

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A semi was blown over as a storm brought powerful winds and hail to north Iowa on Tuesday morning.
The semi was blown over south of the Rockwell/Thornton exit on Interstate-35 (exit 180).
The call was received around 8:30 a.m. One person was transported by ambulance.
The name, age and condition of those involved has not been released. A full report is expected Wednesday.
