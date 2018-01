DECORAH, Iowa – A Mitchell County semi driver tipped his truck onto its side Wednesday.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it happened a little before 5 pm on County Road V64. 30-year-old Karl Horst of Stacyville was driving west when the Sheriff’s Office says he fell off onto the soft shoulder, entered the ditch and rolled the semi.

Horst did not require an ambulance trip for care but an estimated $50,000 in damage was done to his 2000 International semi.