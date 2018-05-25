Clear

Second sentence issued in Cresco burglary

Nicole Hayek Nicole Hayek

Duo stole credit card from real estate office.

Posted: May. 22, 2018 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A second sentence has been handed down in a Howard County burglary.

Scroll for more content...

Nicole Marie Hayek, 23 of Cresco, and Terance Lee Mallett, 33 of Cresco, were arrested and charged with multiple crimes for illegally entering Burke Real Estate on June 30, 2017. Authorities say they stole a credit card and used it several times in both Cresco and Decorah.

Mallett pleaded guilty to two counts of identity theft and one count of driving while license is suspended. He received two years of probation and a $250 fine.

Hayek pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and has now been given a deferred judgment and two to five years of probation. If Hayek fulfills the terms of her probation, this conviction will be wiped from her record.

Terance Mallett
Terance Mallett

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events