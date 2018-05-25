Second sentence issued in Cresco burglary

CRESCO, Iowa – A second sentence has been handed down in a Howard County burglary.

Nicole Marie Hayek, 23 of Cresco, and Terance Lee Mallett, 33 of Cresco, were arrested and charged with multiple crimes for illegally entering Burke Real Estate on June 30, 2017. Authorities say they stole a credit card and used it several times in both Cresco and Decorah.

Mallett pleaded guilty to two counts of identity theft and one count of driving while license is suspended. He received two years of probation and a $250 fine.

Hayek pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and has now been given a deferred judgment and two to five years of probation. If Hayek fulfills the terms of her probation, this conviction will be wiped from her record.