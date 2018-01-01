Second sentence in Rochester drive-by shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The second defendant in a drive-by shooting has been sentenced.

29-year-old Kaisar Faisal Nur of Burnville made a deal to plead guilty to one count of drive-by shooting in return for charges of assault and attempted murder being dismissed. Authorities say Nur along with Abdulkadir Abukar and Abdi Omar Abukar were all accused of shooting at a 36-year-old man while driving on North Broadway on May 7, 2017.

Nur was ordered Thursday to spend seven years in prison, with credit for 264 days already served.

Abdulkadir Abukar previously pleaded guilty to one count of drive-by shooting and was also sentenced to seven years in prison, with credit for over 100 days already served.

Abdi Abukar is still pleading not guilty to 2nd degree attempted murder, aiding and abetting 2nd degree assault, and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety. His trial is scheduled for begin on April 9 in Olmsted County District Court.