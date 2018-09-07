Clear
Second sentence for Forest City drug bust

Brian Matthias Brian Matthias

Third defendant still to stand trial.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 5:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Two people have now been sentenced for a Winnebago County drug bust while a third awaits trial.

Brian Barthollomeu Matthias, 30 of Mason City, received 30 days in jail Friday for possession of marijuana-2nd offense. He must also pay a $315 fine and complete drug abuse treatment recommendations.


Chelsea Harp

Zachary Monsen

Matthias was arrested on March 20 along with Chelsea Harp and Zachary Monsen, both of Forest City, after police searched Monsen’s home. Officer said they found marijuana, methamphetamine, two drug pipes, and hypodermic needles.

Harp previously pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and a $315 fine.

Monsen is pleading not guilty to gathering where drugs are used and child endangerment. His trial is scheduled for being on October 24.

