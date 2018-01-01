Second not guilty plea in Albert Lea neglect case

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Both women accused of neglecting a disabled woman have now pleaded not guilty.

33-year-old Shawntaya Latrice Butler and 32-year-old Michelle Renee Dawes, both of Albert Lea, are charged with criminal neglect. The women were arrested after police said they discovered Dawes’ mother on December 20, 2017 suffering from hunger and dehydration. A doctor said the woman, who is homebound after suffering a brain injury, weighed just 81 pounds when police found her.

Dawes is set to stand trial on April 10. Butler, a home care worker, entered a not guilty plea Thursday and her trial is scheduled for April 24.