Second guilty plea for gunpoint robbery in Hancock County

GARNER, Iowa – The second defendant in a gunpoint robbery of a Hancock County party is pleading guilty.

20-year-old Kyren-Ray Valentine, 18-year-old Samuel Christopher Swanson, and 17-year-old Isaiah Zion Lewis were arrested and accused of robbing several people at a party near Klemme on July 31. Authorities say an AR15 rifle and a handgun were used in the crime and gunshots were fired, though no one was seriously injured.

Lewis agreed on December 5 to plead guilty to one count of 1st degree robbery. He will be sentenced on January 23, 2018.

Samuel Swanson has now entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree burglary, 3rd degree burglary, and accessory after the fact. He has been sentenced to five years for probation for each burglary count and two years for being an accessory.

A plea hearing for Valentine is set for January. He is charged with seven counts of 1st degree robbery, three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and one count of 2nd degree burglary.