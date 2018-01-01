Second arrest in space heater attack

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second man has been arrested in an attack involving a space heater.

28-year-old Floyd Gaston of Charles City was picked up Thursday in the 900 block of North Grand Avenue on warrants for 1st degree burglary, 4th degree theft and 5th degree theft. Charles City police say Gaston joined Isaac Brown and another man in a February 17 fight at a home in the 400 block of Richings Street. Officers say the victim was left cut and bloodied after being hit with a space heater and a beer bottle.

Gaston is also accused of stealing a cell phone on January 28 and shoplifting a pack of cigarettes on January 30.

