Sebolt inducted to IHSAA Wrestling Hall of Fame

The Iowa wrestling season wrapped up Saturday night where one local coach was inducted into the IHSAA Wrestling Hall of Fame. TJ Sebolt was the 17th individual to join the state's most elite group, being a four-time state wrestling champion from Centerville. Now he is in his 11th season as a NIACC assistant coach. He also was the first Iowa prep to record 200 or more career wins with a 207-1 record.