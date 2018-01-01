Search warrants turn up drugs in two Floyd County locations

Scroll for more content...

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities say charges are pending after a pair of unrelated search warrants were executed. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says the first was done on Thursday in the 200 block of Chickasaw St. in Rudd. The second was done Sunday in the 400 block of Cedar St. in Charles City. Authorities say narcotics and drug paraphernalia were seized and charges are pending.