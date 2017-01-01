Search warrant leads to large-scale drug arrests in southern MN

Rochester, Minn. – A search warrant at a Rochester home led authorities to a storage locker where large quantities of cocaine, marijuana, pills and cash were found.Rochester police executed a search warrant around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at 4122 13th Ave. NW where a number of people live. The home search led them to Lock-Away Storage at 2505 N. Frontage Rd. In all, 18.5 ounces of cocaine, 14.6 ounces of marijuana, 178 pills of dextroamphetamine, 50 pills of Zanex, around 1 gram of ecstasy, more than $12,000 in cash and a shotgun.Cole Peterson, 26, or Rochester: First-degree sales and first-degree possession of a firearm by known controlled substance user.Kyle Peterson, 32, of Rochester: First-degree sales and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment for having 7-year-old who lives there present at time of search warrant.Jennifer Nou, 27, of Rochester: Second-degree sales, second-degree possession of a controlled substance.