Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is facing two felony drug charges after police executed a search warrant at his home.Edward Sarmiento, 30, was arrested Thursday at 7:37 a.m. at 1297 Marion Rd. SE after there was probable cause that sales were occurring out of his trailer home.He was found in possession of 17 grams of cocaine and methamphetamine. He has been charged with first and second degree sales of a controlled substance.