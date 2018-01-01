Search warrant leads to 2 arrests in Mason City

Scroll for more content...

Mason City, Iowa – A 24-year-old Mason City woman is being held on $20,000 cash bond and a 24-year-old man is being held on $10,000 cash bond after a search warrant resulted in a plethora of drugs being found.Taylor Bublitz has been charged with two counts of possession of a prescription drug, six counts of possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance violations and failure to affix a tax stamp.Colby Thompson has been charged with failure to affix a tax stamp and a controlled substance violation.Authorities say a search warrant was executed at 850 12th St. SE in Mason City on Feb. 22. Both Bublitz and Thompson list that as their home address.According to court documents, Bublitz was found to be in possession of 217 grams of marijuana, a gram of cocaine, Alprazolam, Clonazepam, Clonidine, Trazodone, Morphine, Hydrocodone and Oxycodone.Court documents say Thompson was in possession of 217 grams of marijuana.Bublitz and Thompson are being held in the Cerro Gordo Jail.