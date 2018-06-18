Search warrant leads to 2 arrests in Chickasaw Co.

Scroll for more content...
Jacob Craun, 22, is being held on $20,300 cash bond and is facing felony charges for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm as a drug user and gathering/promoting a dwelling for the use of a controlled substance.
Andria McLaughlin, 35, is facing a felony charge for gathering at a dwelling for the use of controlled substance. She is being held on $5,300 bond.
The search warrant was executed at 109 Water St. on Friday.
Craun was found with marijuana, methamphetamine, a digital scale, $501 in cash and a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun.
Authorities also say he tried to dispose of the bag of marijuana inside a Chickasaw County patrol vehicle.
