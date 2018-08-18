Search warrant in Northwood leads to drug arrest

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A search warrant has resulted in a Northwood woman facing multiple drug charges.

Theresa Book is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search warrant was executed at 904 9th Ave. N. #9.

Authorities said multiple pipes used for smoking meth and marijuana were located along with a needle, 12 grams of meth and marijuana.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. Book was also arrested July 22 in Worth County for drug possession.

She is being held on $26,000 bond.