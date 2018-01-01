Search warrant for man accused of gun threat turns up mushroom growing operation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An investigation into Jordan Blevins, accused of threatening people with a shotgun early Monday morning at a bar, led authorities to an apartment where drugs were being grown.

Authorities were forced into full-body suits while dealing with a growing operation Monday that featured jars of spores and mushrooms at various stages of growth while executing a search warrant at 317 S. Broadway Ave. No 3.

The body suits were necessary because of the airborne hazard this type of growing operation possessed.

During the investigation into Blevins’ alleged gun threats, police learned he likely went to the apartment after threatening people with a shotgun at Fusion Lounge.

A shotgun and handgun were recovered after a search warrant was executed. The resident of the apartment had left and is not yet in custody but could be facing drug charges.

The initial incident involving Blevins occurred around 2 a.m. Monday after a report of a man pointing a shotgun at people downtown.

One witness, a 29-year-old from Fairmont, Minnesota, said the suspect pointed the shotgun at his head and racked it.

Police were able to identify 35-year-old Blevins, of Rochester, as the suspect and located him at his residence wearing a tactical shirt with holsters and in possession of a long hunting knife.

Police say Blevins was involved in a 2010 incident where he kidnapped a female and her dog and threatened to shoot them. While attempting to shoot the dog, he ended up shooting himself in the arm, police say.