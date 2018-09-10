Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: No arrest yet in early-morning Rochester homicide Full Story

Search for wanted southern MN man results in different arrest

Javier Becerra

A search for a wanted man resulted in felony drug charges against another man.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 11:29 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A search for a wanted man resulted in felony drug charges against another man.
Javier Becerra Jr., 24, was arrested Saturday at 1618 Marion Rd. SE and is facing charges for fifth-degree sales and possession of a controlled substance.
Authorities said they found 1.37 grams of cocaine, 3.95 grams of suspected marijuana, 20.56 grams of an unknown white substance, ammunition and other paraphernalia.
Deputies were looking for Gregory Garrido, who has an Olmsted County warrant.
At the residence, authorities saw Becerra packing a controlled substance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Warmer weather returns alongside more sunshine.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

Homicide investigation in Rochester

Image

Your Monday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Image

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Image

Governor Dayton marks Sept 9th as RPL Day

Image

BDPA helps students of color

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Grape Stomp at Four Daughters

Community Events