Search for wanted southern MN man results in different arrest

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A search for a wanted man resulted in felony drug charges against another man.

Javier Becerra Jr., 24, was arrested Saturday at 1618 Marion Rd. SE and is facing charges for fifth-degree sales and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities said they found 1.37 grams of cocaine, 3.95 grams of suspected marijuana, 20.56 grams of an unknown white substance, ammunition and other paraphernalia.

Deputies were looking for Gregory Garrido, who has an Olmsted County warrant.

At the residence, authorities saw Becerra packing a controlled substance.